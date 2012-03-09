Built by Benetti in 2009, Lady Sheila is one of the more sophisticated designs to come from the leading Italian shipyard. Measuring 44m, this superyacht holds expansive exterior spaces and an enviable interior design created by Bannenberg & Rowell.

Lady Sheila can accommodate up to 12 guests in complete luxury whilst the spacious entertainment areas inside offer guests the perfect opportunity for gourmet meals or evening drinks on the sundeck.

Available at an asking price of €16,900,000, Lady Sheila is available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates.