Merle Wood Sell Superyacht Villa Reis with Bluewater

By Ben Roberts

Signed in a joint central agency between Merle Wood & Associates and Bluewater Yachting, the 39.40m (129’) motor yacht Villa Reis has now been successfully sold.

Custom built by Mondomarine in 2008, Villa Reis was built to a remarkable, sleek and simple in-house design with an incredible Luca Dini interior design.

Constructed with a lightweight GRP hull and superstructure, Villa Reis can achieve a top speed of 18 knots through dual MTU 12V2000 M91 diesel engines and can reach a range 1800 nautical miles in complete comfort.

Villa Reis is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four spacious suites alongside housing up to seven crew members.

Villa Reis has now been successfully sold in a joint central agency between Merle Wood & Associates broker Thom Conboy and Bluewater Yachting broker Jimmy Broddesson, originally listed at an asking price of €7,500,000.

