Merle Wood Sells Superyacht Fortunato

Brokers Peter Croke and Merle A. Wood III proudly announced the recent sale of superyacht Fortunato after her $4,000,000 price reduction at the beginning of August.

Listed for an asking price of $59,000,000, Fortunato is an excellent example of an elegant and classic tri-deck motor yacht; constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with ultra-modern updates to her interior, stabilisation, navigation and entertainments systems and a range of up to 5800 nautical miles.

Her sale comes at an opportune time, where the dust from the Monaco Yacht Show is beginning to settle and the Superyacht Industry is beginning to gear up for the 2011 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Superyachts.com is looking forward to bringing you the latest news from the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, as and when it happens.