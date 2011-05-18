Merle Wood Sells Superyacht Pelorus

Built in 2003, this huge superyacht was designed by renowned British designer Tim Heywood and features a luxurious interior design by Terence Disdale.

Pelorus was refitted in 2007 by Blohm + Voss and has since enjoyed a popular sailing career due to the addition of a second helicopter pad, large pool and numerous toys on board.

Ranked as the 18th in the Superyachts.com Largest Yachts in the World roster, Pelorus can comfortably accommodate 22 guests and an astonishing 42 crew members.



Contrary to our previous statement, we have been informed that Pelorus is currently not available for charter and has not been available to charter in recent years.