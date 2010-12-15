Mondomarine, the Italian shipyard well known for the launch of the superyacht Manifiq, currently have six motor yachts currently under construction at their yard in Savona. Three of these yachts have now been signed for sale with Merle Wood & Associates, all due for launch in 2012.

Hull #1

Hull 1 is a 6-stateroom full displacement superyacht constructed from a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure. Designed by Luca Dini Designs, Hull 1 features a modern exterior styling with dark blue hull paint.

Merle Wood & Associates has signed this stunning superyacht for €28,000,000 Euro

Hull #4

This 51m semi-displacement superyacht was designed by Giorgio Vafiades, created to offer a large internal interior volume as well as a beach club and garage. Hull 4 sleeps 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms and accommodates 12 crew in 6 cabins.

Merle Wood & Associates have placed this superyacht on the market for €23,000,000

Hull #8

Designed by Cor D. Rover, the third Mondomarine superyacht in the Merle Wood & Associates new centrals list is the 41m Hull 8. This is a 5 stateroom superyacht with a main deck Master suite and spacious garage.

Hull 8 is now on the market with Merle Wood & Associates at an asking price of €16,000,000.