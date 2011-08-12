This 67.10m superyacht is an outstanding example of a truly versatile sport utility yacht; capable of serving as a support vessel for carrying numerous toys and vehicles deemed too big for a standard luxury yacht, or serving as a self-standing superyacht itself.

Designed and built in 2007 by Shadow Marine, the first specialists in the construction of support yachts, Allure Shadow is packed with exciting design features such as a helipad, a two-story hangar with raised DJ platform, steam room, swimming pool, movie theatre, a fully equipped games room and an arsenal of superyacht toys.

Allure Shadow can also accommodate up to 12 guests in world-class luxury, offering a group dining area, gourmet meals, one enviable master stateroom, four double cabins (with private balconies) and one twin.

Not only is Allure Shadow renowned for its luxurious comfort and enviable entertainment features, but this incredible yacht can reach an impressive cruising range of 10,000 nautical miles; allowing any potential owner and their guests to easily travel distances such as Florida to South Africa without refuelling.

Now available for sale with Merle Wood & Associates, superyacht Allure Shadow is listed at an asking price of $22,995,000.