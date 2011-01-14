Merle Wood Sign Superyacht Bossy Boots II for Sale
Merle Wood & Associates broker Thom Conboy has informed us of the new addition to the firm’s already impressive brokerage fleet; the 41.5m Intermarine Superyacht Bossy Boots II.
Built in 1999 by Intermarine, Bossy Boots II is an immaculately maintained superyacht with a stunning and spacious interior, expertly designed by Marc Michaels.
After undergoing a refit in 2007, superyacht Bossy Boots II offers a large interior volume alongside a note worthy, luxurious top deck.
Superyacht Bossy Boots II has now been signed as the worldwide exclusive central listing with Merle Wood & Associates. Conveniently located in Florida, Bossy Boots II is listed at an asking price of $11,600,000.