Built in 1999 by Intermarine, Bossy Boots II is an immaculately maintained superyacht with a stunning and spacious interior, expertly designed by Marc Michaels.

After undergoing a refit in 2007, superyacht Bossy Boots II offers a large interior volume alongside a note worthy, luxurious top deck.

Superyacht Bossy Boots II has now been signed as the worldwide exclusive central listing with Merle Wood & Associates. Conveniently located in Florida, Bossy Boots II is listed at an asking price of $11,600,000.