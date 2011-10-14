Dedicated brokers Cromwell Littlejohn and John Cohen of Merle Wood & Associates are the new central agents for My Colors and will be bringing the sterling example of an American motor yacht to the 52nd Fort Lauderdale Boat Show later this month.

This tri-deck superyacht combines exceptional luxury with safe reliability and is equipped with an armada of entertainment options. My Colors also offers twin MTU 12v 4000 series engines which allow her to reach a top speed of 27 knots whilst maintaining ultimate stability and comfort.

Available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates for an asking price of $11,495,000, My Colors is an impeccably crafted superyacht with a refreshed style and luxurious décor for the refined yachtsman.

My Colors is also available for charter through the specialist charter company Sapphire Seas, for more information, click here.