UK-based H2 Yacht Design has created an elegant and understated interior with open spaces onboard Meya Meya. The yacht's design has been created with the use of strong, clean lines and contrasting timbers balanced by a subtle, neutral palette of furnishings and atmospheric lighting. The result is a cool, modern look with comfortable and inviting spaces on all decks.

The main saloon is located aft on the main deck, where the use of glass and wood complement one another, creating a light and airy atmosphere. Retractable glass doors open the full width of the saloon to the aft deck, blending inside and outside living areas and allowing fantastic views from the saloon. The bar located in the saloon is reminiscent of a high-end London bar with a minimalist mirrored shelf design around the fridge and bar located in front.



Superyacht Meya Meya boasts two full-beam owner’s suites; one situated on the main deck and one on the lower deck. The suites offer a minimalist design and masterfully designed spaces, making use of neutral toned linens, stained teak and grey tabu timber.

The full width VIP suite on the lower deck offers a comfortable desk area and well lit spaces with a double bed, sofa and en suite, whilst the two guest suites display wooden finishes and another excellent use of space with the use of generous storage areas. Meya Meya also offers accommodation for up to seven crew members on board.

Meya Meya's spacious flybridge plays host to a bar, dining area and large sun pads, offering an excellent entertainment space with expansive views. Guests can also relax in the hot tub located on the foredeck.



With this stylish yacht, H2 Yacht Design has created a fresh and sophisticated interior with versatile spaces perfect for relaxation or entertaining. For a 35m yacht, the design and use of space in Meya Meya gives the feeling of a much larger vessel, with all of the furnishings and luxuries alongside.



