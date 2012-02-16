Taking place from the 16th to the 20th of February, the 24th edition of the Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show has opened today to welcome visitors to over 1.2 million square feet of space featuring over 500 new and pre-owned yachts.

Located in the heart of the beautiful Miami Beach on Indian Creek Waterway at Collins Avenue, the 2012 Miami Boat Show will offer the American Superyacht Industry the perfect platform in which to showcase its wares to visitors sweeping across the waterways. Amongst the wealth of yachts on display at the show will be the 200’ Benetti-built superyacht Diamonds are Forever, the 191’ Trinity superyacht Carpe Diem I, the 161’ Blind Date, 162’ Remember When, the 151’ Allegria and the 147’ Madsummer to name just a few.