Over 120 guests were welcomed on board to a wine-tasting display by Chateau d’Esclans’ own Paul Chevalier as well as cold Champagne Bligny circulating the decks of the 50m Couach FLY 5000 superyacht. For guests looking for something a little different, Charles Daucourt and Jean Marc Daucourt served Bastille Whiskey while Juliet Vodka completed the spectrum of sophistication on offer at La Pellegrina’s bar.

Notable attendees included Bob Denison, Jonathan and Criselda Breene, Leonardo Davalos, Pedro Maal, Gary and Dana Shear, Ross and Erika Baldwin, Elaine Spottswood of Faro Blanco, Nikki Martin, Omar Mangalji, Matt Zinger and Lucho Loboguerrero.

While increased activity swept the US brokerage market, the 2015 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show has been touted as a notable success and the evening on board La Pellegrina was the perfect way to celebrate the ongoing positivity across the US superyacht industry.