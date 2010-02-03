Luxury superyacht Mine Games was the first yacht ever to offer a submarine to charter guests, with the Triton 1000 two-person submarine - a luxury deep submersible designed specifically for superyachts.



The light sub is easy to operate and passengers can dive down to a depth of 305 m (1000 feet) and remain motionless just inches away from the marvels of the underwater world.

The Triton 1000’s catamaran style also allows passengers superior surface stability whilst climbing in or out of the sub; perfect for a superyacht toy that is bound to prove popular with guests both young and old. “My changeover from guest to guest is 30 seconds,” says Captain JD Ducanes, who runs the Triton 1000.

The Triton submarine has a transparent passenger compartment and cleverly placed dials and equipment, allowing guests incredible visibility under water.

The Triton submarine is also classed by ABS, with safety features including a variable ballast tank and drop keel. Additionally, every Triton owner or pilot completes a comprehensive in-house pilot and maintenance programme.

Superyacht Mine Games is available for charter through IYC. The sleek, 49.9m tri-deck yacht offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five stylish staterooms. Her classic interior is the work of Patrick Knowles Designs, and features plus fabrics and dark Cherry and Maple wood panelling.

Outside, Mine Games offers three dining areas, a spacious sundeck Jacuzzi and generous sunbathing areas. In addition to the Triton two-person submarine, Mine Games carries jet skis, a 6.7m tender and is helicopter capable.

Mine Games for sale

For those who enjoy a luxury charter holiday on board Mine Games, the luxury superyacht is also available to buy.