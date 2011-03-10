After the economic downturn affected the property market, the shows attendance levels began to decrease; however, reports are now flowing in regarding the return to normality for the most renowned property convention in the world.

MIPIM organisers have stated that 18,000 international property experts will be attending the show this week, bringing superyacht charter enquiries straight to the brokers.

“MIPIM is one of the busiest events in Cannes,” explains Anna Granlund, Charter Manager of International Yacht Collection. “People book a year in advance to make sure they can get the yachts they want and the best berths as it’s very hard to get a good location and almost impossible to obtain a berth last minute. We have people there now already looking to book for next year.”

“It gets much busier for yachts of a certain style,” Anna continues. “One yacht we always charter out for MIPIM is the 34m Benetti ‘Star of the Sea’. Yachts with a flybridge and large amounts of deck space get a lot of attention as charter guests can host events and have cocktails in the evening with clients.”

Having opened just yesterday, the annual MIPIM conference will serve as the premier event for networking and business development for key players in the property market.

MIPIM Cannes 2011 will be running from the 8th-11th March.