Mirage can accommodate 10 guests in a master cabin, two double cabins and two twins. The yacht is built to comply with MCA and American Bureau of Shipping Standards.

Powered by three MTU engines and Kamewa water jets, the high speed superyacht can reach an incredible 48 knots and cruises comfortably at 38 knots.

Superyacht Mirage is listed with an asking price of US$6.4 million.