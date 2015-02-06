Christensen’s latest Custom Series vessel combines flawless American craftsmanship with the latest technologies to produce a yacht of unequaled quality. The 143’ M/Y Missing Link boasts a massive 480 GRT for maximum interior space for the size, including five staterooms, full beam sky lounge, elevator through all decks including sundeck, and helicopter touch and go, supported by a crew of 8.Her sophisticated, modern exterior and exquisite luxury interior come together to make one of the finest yachts built by Christensen.

“We are excited to see Missing Link sitting in the water perfectly on its lines as designed. The hull is flawless in its finish and really strikes the attention of anyone who sees it. We are appreciative of the owners who chose Christensen to build with.” states Joe Foggia, CEO Christensen.

The interior, designed by Carol Williamson and Associates, offers an exquisite palate of contemporary décor. Satin finished raised panel Walnut cabinetry accented by dark high gloss furniture, and inlay stone floors grace the interior punctuating the high level of quality and detail Christensen has become renowned for.

Missing Link was brokered and owner managed by Tom George of Tom George Yacht Group. Mr. George’s experience and professionalism was an integral part of the design and construction of this vessel.

Fully classified & certified to ABS Commercial Yachting Services classification & MCA-LY2 Large Commercial Yacht Code Compliant, Missing Link will complete trials and commissioning and deliver in February. For a closer look at the Christensen code of construction, click here for an in-depth video highlighting what goes on at the Vancouver yard.