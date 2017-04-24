The ‘Rock’ project was designed in collaboration with the Turkish shipyard Evadne for owner Ali Sayakci, a client who worked with Vripack to deliver more than just a powerful first impression on the water.

“When I began to ideate the MY Rock concept, my utmost concern was how to make a sturdy and rugged yacht with sex appeal,” says Mr Sayakci. “Many of the practiced explorer concepts did not meet the aesthetic and technical criteria I was looking for. Their designer Robin de Vries of Vripack introduced us to the concept of a SUV yacht and it was love at first sight.”

“In order to draw a radical new style which is future proof I adapted our 'VriThinking' method which let me to the trend of Marble we’ve been spotting for a couple of years," explains Robin de Vries, Designer at Vripack. "To adopt the masculinity of the stone with feminine shapes of a yacht created a style that was spot on for this owner. Working in a holistic design team my colleagues from Naval Architecture and Engineering provided from day one the right tools which makes MY Rock a true Vripack explorer.”

Those who step on board after launch will immediately notice the space, which is deceptive for a yacht just north of the superyacht bracket at 24-metres.

“On board the Family will always be facing the sea, that’s how we designed her,” continuous De Vries, “although a rather open plan layout the routing and furniture is placed more like a modern loft than traditional yacht. In plan view that creates an asymmetric layout which at first sight startles you, yet you don’t experience your time on board in plan view. When you actually use the yacht at sea it all makes sense.”

A unique take on modern luxury combined with a go-anywhere attitude, the Rock project is an exciting new addition to the global construction fleet which is ready to be launched early 2018.