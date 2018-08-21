The EUR 44 million shipyard is scheduled for completion in 2022 and will be based in the heart of the Bassin Mirabeau. The new shipyard will include tools intended for the exclusive maintenance of 80m-130m superyachts and feature a 50,000sqm platform with a two level building comprising of workshops, offices and crew amenities. Furthermore, the shipyard will include a 6000-tonne yacht lift and four working areas dedicated to superyachts measuring up to 130 metres; providing the very best tools and services.

Over 3,000 yachts from around the world undergo refit, repair or wintering at Monaco Marine shipyards every year thanks to its seven yacht facilities from Beaulieu-sur-mer to Marseille, its marina in Monaco and a mobile shipyard programme.

Monaco Marine has 22 years of experience which has gained the company a loyalty rate of 80 per cent from its customers providing the utmost support for owners, captains and crew. Many owners, captains and clients who are based in the French Riviera and have worked with Monaco Marine, will benefit from the easy access to the port and bigger facilities.