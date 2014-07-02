Taking place at the newly refurbished Monaco Yacht Club, this year’s iteration of the show, which was billed as an “all Italian luxury lifestyle experience”, saw guests take part in navigation trials and tour the many yachts on display.

Amongst the 18‐yacht fleet on show were two Azimut|Benetti yachts – Benetti Tradition Supreme 108’ and Azimut Grande 95 RPH – making their exclusive world debuts.

Other high-end Italian brands at the show included iconic car manufacturer Maserati, fine linen makers Caprai, fashion house Cruciani, interior design company Mecaer Aviation Group and eco‐friendly furniture makes Kube Design.

The event culminated with a lavish Gala Dinner at the Salle d'Or in the Fairmont Hotel, complete with music and entertainment, featured DJ sets, an open bar, fireworks and magic shows.

This years was the seventh edition of Azimut|Benetti Yachting Gala.