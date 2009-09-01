A showcase for the luxury yachting industry, around 500 companies exhibit at the fully-booked show, giving confidence that the yachting industry remains vibrant in the economic downturn.

Preparation for the show begins long before Wednesday’s big opening, with almost 300 people involved in setting up the exhibition and ensuring things run smoothly.

The quayside showcase will see around 500 companies exhibit from the luxury yachting industry including ship builders, designers, brokers and suppliers.

The floating exhibition offers the opportunity to see 100 of the finest yachts in the world, including up to 40 world premiers.

Besides the fleet of stunning super yachts that dominate the Show, a variety of other world-class luxury goods also step into the spotlight during this popular event.

This year the ‘Only Watch Charity Auction’ will be held on 24th September, organised in collaboration with The Monaco Yacht Show and Patrizzi & Co.

Unique watches are created for the occasion and supplied for auction by participating Swiss watch companies including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Mont Blanc, Cartier and Tag Heuer. Proceeds collected from the auction will go to support research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The Monaco Yacht Show pays an eco-tax. This helps to finance global environmental protection projects, such as planting trees in public areas; reducing sea, lake, river and air pollution and preserving unique landscapes. The show’s public relations documents are also printed on 100% recycled paper.