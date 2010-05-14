The four-day event is now sold out, with exhibitors already preparing for what is clearly shaping up to be a run away success.

The Monaco Yacht Show, now in its 20th year, is a major influence on the superyacht industry, showcasing 100 yachts in Port Hercules and attracting 500 exhibitors and 27,000 attendees. The prestigious event provides the ideal opportunity to network and view some truly breathtaking superyachts.

Earlier this month, Luc Pettavino resigned from his position as Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show after 18 years of dedicated service to the event.



Mr Pettavino stated: “I have come to the decision that it is now time for me to step aside … I thank you all for this unique experience. It has been a real privilege and honour to build this event into the world premier yacht show that it has become”. Mr Pettavino thanked the gifted team of people he has worked with to make the show happen each year.

The Monaco Yacht Show team work closely with the Informa Yacht Group (IYG). A global leader in yachting events, IYG owns The Monaco Yacht Show, together with a global portfolio of other superyacht and marine industry events.

Dates for this year's Monaco Yacht Show span from the 22nd-25th September 2010. The list of exhibitors and yachts attending is due to be released later this month and we look forward to providing you with more information as it becomes available.