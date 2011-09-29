Joining us at the Breaking News Centre were the likes of Hein Velema, CEO of Fraser Yachts; Henk de Vries of Feadship; Jamie Edmiston, Director of Edmiston and Linley; Kevin Merrigan, Managing Director of Northrop & Johnson; Eric de Saintdo, CEO and Chairman of Camper & Nicholsons; Espen Oeino; Captain Paul Watson of Sea Shepherd; Donald Starkey, Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show to name just a few.

The Superyachts.com 18-man team successfully filmed and edited over 40 different interviews with key industry representatives, so what kind of feeling did we ascertain from the exhibitors of the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show?

At the start of the show, Gaëlle Tallarida noted, “Now it’s not any more our show, so it’s the down to the exhibitors, our big work is over … what we can see from the moment is that it’s already really crowded … It’s difficult to walk on the docks; it’s certainly a good idea of what will happen for the next three days”

“It’s the middle of the boat show, so it’s a very busy time for us,” stated Hein Velema. “The Monaco Yacht Show is very important for us so we make quite a big effort to do a good presentation. We have seven yachts in the show and we have eighteen yachts at anchor but then it’s not all about sales, it’s also about charter and what we try to achieve here in yacht management so it’s a presentation of all our services; the Monaco show is the most exciting show for us in the year.”

Over 100 superyachts ventured to Port Hercules this year, both docked inside and moored outside the show. Just some of the names on display included the likes of Seven Seas, Lady Britt, Galileo G, Fidelis, Cakewalk, Big Fish and Satori (not forgetting the recently launched 134m Serene which arrived early on to sit at anchor and impress the gathering crowds).

With superyachts scattering the port and surrounding waters of Monaco, a dedicated following of exhibitors, clients, visitors and media flocked to the show and generated an unavoidable atmosphere of positivity; leaving us with a feeling that there truly is a general upward trend in the buyers market.

It’s a well known fact that any deals or signings made during the show won’t usually surface until after the dust has settled; however, world-renowned events like the Monaco Yacht Show and Fort Lauderdale generate a lot of industry movement and open a lot of discussions to strengthen the notion of the slow recovery of a robust market.

Although it may take a number of years for the Superyacht Industry to reach its previous apex of sales, charter and new-build demand, the industry is still working hard and utilizing established industry institutions like the Monaco Yacht Show to generate enough enthusiasm and perpetuate a positive recovery.