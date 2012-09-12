The famed Fairmont Hotel acted as an idyllic backdrop for this years annual Monaco Yacht Show Summer Party. The serene pool area, lit by blazing candles and luminescent lights, welcomed a legion of key superyacht industry members who arrived at the hotel to discuss the upcoming events of this years show.

Guests were offered chilled champagne, grand regional wines and a selection of gourmet food while they eagerly networked and discussed the spark an industry needed to ignite new movement.

The Monaco Yacht Show is the only show that exhibits 100 of the most recent and spectacular superyachts and megayachts. On the stands, the most innovative products and luxury services are exhibited by a selection of 500 of the world’s leading companies: the finest shipyards, the top yacht designers, the main broker agencies and the best superyacht equipment suppliers.

Organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show heralded this year’s edition of the event to be yet another busy year with new initiatives to spark new deals. Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, commented : “We can only advise you to prepare your participation very early on, as many months as possible before the show! If you are exhibiting at the 2012 show, make sure you stand out from your competitors by actively promoting your participation: put your communication strategy in place right now and increase your chances of reaching your clientele.”

The music matched the relaxed mood of a sophisticated crowd wielding a combined experience of over a hundred years in the superyacht industry. Guests such as Bertrand Vogele and Mark Duncan of YPI, Theo Hooning of SYBAss, Patrick Coote of Fraser, Billy Smith of Trinity Yachts, Cyril Le Sourd of CMN, as well as Gaëlle Tallarida and Johan Pizzardini, organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show, were just some of the venerable names at the event, and after this evening, the buzz of another edition of the Monaco Yacht Show is already with us.