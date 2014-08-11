The extension reflects the increasing demand for exhibiting bigger yachts in the Port. Last year’s event hinted at the beginnings of a recovery in the yachting market and it seems today that some yachting statistics are approaching pre-crisis figures, in terms of volume, with order books and the demand for finance on the increase. During the last two or three years there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for vessels over 100m and from the 2014 event and into the future the Monaco Yacht Show will be able to berth these giants for all to see.

This annual, one-of-a-kind event attracts billionaires from around the world, many that will be inconspicuously walking the docks as they catch up on the latest superyacht trends. This princely destination is a well known staple amongst Mediterranean cruising grounds and has long been the destination of choice for superyacht owners and guests, making Monaco a natural home for this unique event.

Amongst the 115 floating palaces from 25 to 100 m that will be exhibited at Monaco next September, around forty of them will be unveiled to the public for the first time. This is the annual event that the builders of the world’s largest yachts look forward to, it is their chance to showcase their finest luxury yachts.

A few outstanding superyachts that will be attending are Solandge, the 85m highly luxurious family orientated vessel delivered last October by Lürssen. She has been notably engineered for self-sufficiency during extended voyages on the high seas.

Monaco will be also hosting Como, a new 46m yacht by Feadship. With her modern bow and whaleback sheer, the exterior design of this new build reflects the owner’s specific ideas with large windows in the hull and glass in the superstructure that offers spectacular uninterrupted views from the owner’s stateroom.

Out of the four superyachts being displayed by the Admiral shipyard, the new 47m Entourage will be their largest.

But for pure yachting pleasure it is worth noting the elegant and distinguished sailing yachts that will be exhibited at the Show this year too: Wisp is the new 48m classic sloop by the Dutch shipyard, Royal Huisman, she is a fine example of revival naval architecture by Hoek Design. The owner’s brief was for a boat that would perform well without excessive heel, thus allowing comfortable cruising and at the same time a little ‘gentleman’s racing.’

These few examples of 2014 launches are typical of the ultra chic and sophisticated fleet of superyachts that will be unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show.

For Gaëlle Tallarida, the show’s Managing Director the comparison of Monaco’s superyacht offering with Haute Couture collections is clearly obvious: “In superyachting, as well as in Haute Couture, everything is possible, harmonious and luxurious with only the best of the best materials being used. Designers enjoy saying that the only limit to creating a yacht is the limit of the owner’s imagination! Each yacht is made possible by the work of hundreds of specialised and passionate employees. By listening carefully to the expectations and requests of both market professionals and yacht owners the MYS strives to bring the two together in a befitting business ambience.”