The new setting of the 2015 MYS results from the decision of the Monaco Government to start the renewal works of Port Hercules for the construction of new underground car parks and the repositioning of the Museum of the private collection of antique cars of HSH Prince Rainier III. As a consequence, the historical exhibition area of the Darse Nord will move on Quai Antoine 1er.

Quai Antoine 1er will therefore be able to deliver an aggregate of 2,825sqm of surface area - divided into two air-conditioned exhibition tents (Antoine 1er A-2,425sqm and Antoine 1er B-400sqm) to relocate most of the exhibitors of the former Darse Nord tent.

The float exhibition up to the Quai Rainier III will also be extended to offer three berths alongside the Quai Rainier III to welcome very big units over 100 metres long. This will take the afloat exhibition capacity to 121 superyachts.

As a matter of fact, this new setting on the southern side of Port Hercules will require the reorganisation of a coherent and homogenous traffic flow between all the existing and new exhibition areas.