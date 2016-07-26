The Monaco Yacht Show caters for every person walking the docks, and while the yachting community creates a whirlwind of activity, it’s the focus on Captains & Crew that makes this an exhibition par excellence.

The Captains & Crew lounge at the Monaco Yacht Show 2016 will be offering complimentary top-flight catering services and opportunities to make the most of their time spent away from the show; dedicated to staff from superyachts in the port or anchored in Monaco bay.

This two floor venue is located aside the Yacht Club de Monaco on Quai Louis II. On the first floor, the restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch (reserved to those berthed within the show), from 8:30am - 2:30pm. Once lunch is served, the doors will open to all worldwide crew with refreshments and entertainment until 7:00pm.

The second floor harbours entertainment such as music areas with modern sofas supplied by Sérénité Luxury Monaco, as well as a relaxation area with massages for all captains and crew.

Reservations will have to be made, but the Daniele de Winter regime of healthcare programs such as facials, head massages, back massages and foot massages are worth it for the most valuable commodities of the Monaco Yacht Show.

FunAir will be in tow at the C&C Lounge and offering an insight into the lifestyle on an overlooked charter element, inflatable toys.

If relaxation doesn’t quite offer the draw for crew, there will be free WiFi, reading areas, music and video games to put crew against crew to see who emerges victorious.

The Monaco Yacht Show runs from September 28th - October 1st, and Superyachts.com will be bringing you updates surrounding the show up to and across the four days of unparalleled superyacht access.