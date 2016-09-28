Gaëlle Tallarida took a moment to recognise the importance and gravity of the Monaco Yacht Show, providing a thriving hub for the superyacht community to display their view on the next phase in cutting-edge design and construction.

The lavishly decorated hall of the Hermitage Hotel hosted the likes of key representatives from across the superyacht industry - such as Nobiskrug, Perini Navi, Heesen Yachts, Blohm + Voss, Luerssen Yachts, Abeking & Rasmussen and Espen Oeino to name a few - who all came together for one very special reason.

The MYS 2016 Awards is the third installment of the initiative, which shined a spotlight on WIDER Yachts as they received the MYS/RINA Award, an accolade worthy only of the quietest, eco-friendly yachts which the WIDER 150 excels in.

Perini Navi took an award for the Interior work of Sybaris, an atmosphere so well designed she has become one of the must-see superyachts of the Monaco Yacht Show for press and private client alike.

Heesen Yachts stole the show however, as the team accepted two awards for both exception exterior work of Galactica Supernova and, ultimately, the best superyacht at the MYS 2016.

This is an event growing rapidly in regards to industry respect, and something Superyachts.com was proud to be a part of as judge and film team. The winners, however, may have arrived at the first day of the show with a brand-new acclaim, but no doubt have a very busy few days ahead of them.