Now, Informa, organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show, have introduced the a completely new 650m2 reception complex in the heart of the yacht show area, where owners, exhibitors and clientele can dine in the official restaurant, relax in a luxurious setting set aside for partners.

Located in the air-conditioned tent of the Parvis Piscine (where the old restaurant-lounge area used to be), has been designed by interior decorators Sabrina Monte-Carlo in collaboration with Italian designer Paola Lenti, the French crystal manufacturer Baccarat and the art gallery Opera Gallery.

It includes several reception areas reserved exclusively for executives of exhibiting companies, where they can talk with their customers in a comfortable, confidential setting.

Newly official sponsor of the 2012 MYS, the German car manufacturer BMW will present the new BMW 7 Series Luxury Saloon, which combines stylish design, luxury and comfort with top-class efficiency.

Back to the show as official sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, the Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin will showcase its finest collections of luxury watches on its exhibiting area inside the Upper Deck Lounge.