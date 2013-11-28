However, for those who missed out on seeing the sights and soaking in the atmosphere, the Monaco Yacht Show has now announced the launch of a virtual reality tour - utilising the latest in 360 degree photography.

You can also go onboard some of the superyachts exhibited at this year's MYS and visit their interior such as Galactica Star, Kokomo, Monokini, Nameless, Ulysses, Sofia, Red Square, Stella Maris.

Click here for access to what is quickly becoming a technological phenomenon in the superyacht industry.