In recent years the Monaco Yacht Show has developed into the most important rendezvous for superyacht connoisseurs and its importance seems to have become even more decisive over the last couple of years.

Months ahead of the 22nd edition, more than 83% of the exhibition space on land has already been assigned, demonstrating clearly the message of last year’s success and how yachting companies know they cannot afford to miss out on securing a stand.

However, things are looking just as busy on the water as the organisers have already received a considerable number of applications for berths and strongly advise anyone considering showing a yacht at the 2012 MYS to apply without further delay.

The MYS is the only show that exhibits 100 of the most recent and spectacular superyachts and megayachts. On the stands, the most innovative products and luxury services are exhibited by a selection of 500 of the world’s leading companies: the finest shipyards, the top yacht designers, the main broker agencies and the best superyacht equipment suppliers.

The show provides four days of excellent opportunities to network with your business peers and meet interesting new people, in the scintillating environment of Monaco. Enjoy the MYS experience and attend all the cocktail parties, awards dinners and conferences organised by the exhibitors, in the show venue, on board the yachts and in Monte-Carlo's fabulous luxury hotels.

Gaëlle Tallarida, the show's Managing Director, says: “We deliver a social and business networking platform that features a unique interactive experience for the world’s top clientele in the superyacht niche market. We can only advise you to prepare your participation very early on, as many months as possible before the show! If you are exhibiting at the 2012 show, make sure you stand out from your competitors by actively promoting your participation: put your communication strategy in place right now and increase your chances of reaching your clientele.”

So whether you will be walking the crowded docks of Port Hercule searching for your next superyacht or meeting with the key players in the industry, start identifying the people you need to connect with at the show as soon as you can.

For the second year, the MYS organisers pledge continuing support for the Wood Forever programme set up by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to encourage shipyards to use only wood certified as sourced from sustainably managed forests. At the last MYS, the Foundation welcomed the US shipyard Burger Boat as the first official Wood Forever member, and received the support of SYBAss.