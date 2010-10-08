Donald Starkey is one of the most renowned yacht designers in the world, having worked on magnificent superyachts such as the 115m Luna, the 73m Laurel and the 135.9m Savarona. Sat with him in our interview studio was Peter Landers Jr. owner of what could prove to be one of the new focal shipyards in the superyacht industry, Monaco Yacht & Technologies (MY&T).

Peter Landers Jr. and Donald Starkey unveiled their collaboration on a brand-new 50m yacht series with advanced diesel electric propulsion system in addition to releasing information on two stunning new 76m superyachts, now under construction with MY&T.

MY&T construct vessels for prestigious clients using their own tried, tested and optimised hulls and engineering.

By using proven methods of construction, MY&T can offer extensive expertise and unique technical solutions in the construction of each yacht and integrate the work of world leading designers into the vessels unique styling in order to satisfy their demanding Clients.

With an order book of projects under construction reaching into end of 2012, Monaco Yachting & Technologies also informed us that another brand-new 74m Yacht project will start construction very soon in the MY&T shipyard in La Spezia, Italy.

The current two super yachts, the 76m Motor Yacht and the 74m Explorer Yacht, both feature exterior styling by the experienced British-based designer Tim Heywood. The 76m Motor Yacht holds a spectacular interior design from Alessandro Massari whereas the 74m Explorer Yacht features an interior executed by the famous interior design studio, MHZ, in Paris nestling safely in an Ice Class Hull

Other current projects under construction cover the new full diesel electric ‘Pacific Class’ semi-custom range, covering 22m, 26m and 30m, and the LY 2 Annex 6 compliant 50m support vessel with a helicopter hangar for an Agusta 109 helicopter.

All of MY&T vessels fully comply with numerous Registrations and Specifications, building toward making the safest, most comfortable and highly functional yachts on the market – combining innovative design and expert construction with unparalleled value for money.