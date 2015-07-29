With the Monaco Yacht Show on the horizon, we take a look into why the Principality is still seen as the epitome of luxury in regards to destination and lifestyle as well as highlighting the latest initiatives forwarding the yachting centre of Europe.

The Global Luxury Capital

Apart from its ideal positioning at the heart of the Cote d’Azur - the order of which could be arguably reversed - Monaco has been home to historic names of fame and fortune for decades. From the bygone era of golden age hollywood names acting as ambassadors for the region to today’s influx of celebrity and high-net-worth individuals, Monaco has always been synonymous with elegance and glamour.

However, while the world is experiencing the emergence of numerous luxury destinations - be it brand-new developments or revitalised areas attracting high net worth individuals - Monaco is still considered to be one of the world’s number one destinations for vacationing or finding the idyllic home away from home.

Superyacht Valley

Port Hercule, an iconic and expansive marina at the heart of Monaco, is home to the largest superyachts from across the world throughout the year as well as a thriving hub for the latest and greatest vessels during the Monaco Yacht Show every September.

Given the activity generated in the region due to the focussed presence of experts, the port acts as a form of ‘yachting district’ for the market side of the global superyacht community. A central location where brokers and designers forward the work of yacht builders around the world. A prime example of the initiatives protecting this ideal is the formalisation of the Cluster Yachting Monaco.

This new formation of professionals and global brands based in Monaco was created to bring together the region’s experts to further enforce the area as a luxury capital and a yachting hub. Cluster Yachting Monaco may be the industry collective maintaining the pedigree of Monaco’s reputation as the home of yachting, however the beauty of the destination is what brings the owners returning time and time again.

The Beauty of Monaco

Nestled into the Cote d’Azur, Monaco is considered to be one of the most sought-after hotspots for luxury vacations on board some of the world’s finest yachts; acting as a cruising ground for charter guests or an owner’s retreat.

Vacationing on board a superyacht across the sun-soaked coast of the South of France is as much as a tradition in the nautical community as is breaking a bottle on the bow, but in September a whole new level of superyachts grace the waters of Monaco alongside global industry, potential buyers, charterers and established owners enjoying the buzz created once a year.

Taking place on September 23rd to the 26th 2015, the 25th Monaco Yacht Show will further establish the regions already impressive reputation as a luxury capital. We will be delivering up-to-the-minute news and interviews directly from the dock, so stay tuned to Superyachts.com to get an exclusive insight into the most prestigious yacht show in the world.