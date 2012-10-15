Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover

Mondango: Modern Sailing for the Discerning Owner

By Ben Roberts

Built in 2008 by the New Zealand-based yacht builders Alloy Yachts, Mondango is an incredible specimen of sailing excellence. With naval architecture and external design by Dubois, this stunning 51.77m (169’10”ft) sailing yacht also holds a jaw-dropping interior styling from Raymond Langton Design.

Meticulously overseen by her owners, the design of Mondango holds all of the timeless trimmings of a classic ketch whilst offering a contemporary Asian inspired interior.

With expert design from Dubois, Mondango’s aluminium hull and superstructure provide a sleek profile and an all-round sturdy seafaring sailing yacht which has benefitted from the design experience of her sister yachts.

Her five cabin layout consists of one indulgent full-beam owner’s suite, two VIP cabins and two twin cabins, all of which are located on the lower deck. For a closer look in to Mondango, watch the above video or click here to see her brokerage profile.

