Meticulously overseen by her owners, the design of Mondango holds all of the timeless trimmings of a classic ketch whilst offering a contemporary Asian inspired interior.

With expert design from Dubois, Mondango’s aluminium hull and superstructure provide a sleek profile and an all-round sturdy seafaring sailing yacht which has benefitted from the design experience of her sister yachts.

Her five cabin layout consists of one indulgent full-beam owner’s suite, two VIP cabins and two twin cabins, all of which are located on the lower deck. For a closer look in to Mondango, watch the above video or click here to see her brokerage profile.