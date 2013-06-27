The acquisition of the whole Company, including its brand and production site, was successfully accomplished at the end of last month.

The financial commitment of Mr Falciai, who will also be an active member of the Management, will provide the historic Savona shipyard with even stronger equity, ensuring the company’s geographic and production growth continues unabated.

It is also hoped that Mr Falciai will allow the shipyard to take advantage of new opportunities to enhance the exclusivity and diversification of the Mondo Marine brand.

Mondo marine was founded in 1978 by two brother Elio and Ferruccio Stroppiana. The yard is focusing on building light alloy and steel superyachts over 40-metres.