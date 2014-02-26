Bought from the Mondo Group, Mondo Marine has undergone a change of management with Roberto Zambrini leading a new era in the Italian yard’s heritage. Entering a new phase of “financial stability” thanks to their change in direction, Mondo Marine joined a wealth of builders and brokers at the Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show to spread the good news.

After launching the 41m Nameless in July, Mondo Marine were quick to announce the brand-new sale of the 60m semi-displacement M60 project for the same owner. Due for delivery in 2015, the 60 metre semi-displacement by Luca Dini design is Mondo Marine’s new secret weapon, offering a fantastic Italian style mixed with new hybrid technology.

Watch the above video for more information on Mondo Marine’s latest string of success.