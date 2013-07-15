Mondo Marine Launch Superyacht Nameless

Nameless is a custom built all-aluminum superyacht modelled on the successful 40m platform developed by Mondo Marine. She is the 7th collaboration between Mondo Marine and yacht designer Cor D Rover, who styled another elegant design featuring a complex combination of convex and concave surfaces.

The interior, designed by Luca Dini, is described by him as ‘a soft contemporary classic atmosphere, cool, smart, eclectic and delightfully vain.’ It accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 Staterooms. Her full-beam master suite is on the main deck while all the other guest cabins are on the lower deck: two full-beam VIPs, and a double and twin, both with Pullman berths.

Dini commented, “Nameless stems from a very unique design process following a clear aim for: elegance, precious materials, extreme care, harmony, detail and comfort. Working on such inputs has led to a soft contemporary classic atmosphere, cool, smart, eclectic and delightfully vain.”

Nameless is powered by twin 1,630kW MTU engines, giving a top speed of 19 knots, a cruising speed of 17 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

She is scheduled for a delivery in August, and she will make her debut at the next Monaco Yacht Show. Mondo Marine has three other projects under construction between 50m and 55m.

Mondo Marine is represented in North America by Denison Yacht Sales, who will be debuting Nameless at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show this September.