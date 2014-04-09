This milestone starts the journey of an impressive construction project. The new 60m Mondo Marine is a vessel with lines equally sportive and elegant, with both hull and superstructure all in aluminium and designed to reach a speed of over 21 knots and with a with a full beam of 10.50m.

The merger of Mondo Marine philosophy and the new vision of the designer Luca Dini combined to an accurate choice of material; care for details and a new project approach have originated a new series of fast boats suitable for those owners in search of high performance without comprising comfort, internal space and quality.

The main characteristics of this 60m beyond the stylistic hull design include; a specific arrangement of the interior with 5 guest cabins on the Lower Deck, the Owner’s cabin on the fore side of the Main Deck the size of a proper apartment and the full beam Sky-lounge on the Upper Deck of an unusually big size due to placing the fifth cabin elsewhere. A particular attention has been reserved to the crew quarters which under the latest regulations offer space and comfort almost like guest cabins.

With a proposed cruising speed of 18 knots with a 4,100 nautical mile range, the M60 light alloy project will be a stunning addition to the global yacht fleet and a milestone for Mondo Marine upon her delivery.

To watch our recent interview with Mondo Marine at the 2014 China Rendez-Vous, click here.