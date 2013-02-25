“Mondo is a total custom shipyard,” explains Roberto Zambrini. “We give to the customer the option to build exactly what he wants, we give some ideas, some concepts, taking our Italian style and Italian flavour to make the boat exactly as the customer wants.”

The Italian shipbuilder has now announced their plans to move in to the American market after joining forces with Denison Yacht Sales, the family-run brokerage firm, in order to push their product even further across the world.

“The United States is the biggest market in the world,” continues Roberto. “So Mondo Marine wants to start, in the right way, in this market. The American customer likes to have very good support and service so we need a partner in the states. So, we started choosing the right partner for a long time from today … from my point of view, the Denison family, the Denison company and Alex Clarke, we shared exactly our vision – to give total support and total service to the customer and to support the customer from the beginning.”

For more information on the companies new 49m M50 concept with Hot Lab and their opinions on the global economic market, watch the full video above.