This 43 metre project, based on the same philosophy originally applied to the M50 (also by Hot Lab), successfully strikes the balance between beautiful and practical, exterior and interior, lavish and liveable spaces with a welcoming family feeling enhanced by the combination of her elegant and sporty lines.

Generous volumes – usually found on larger yachts – have been introduced to her layout without compromising the design dynamic and sporty styling. The interplay of empty and filled spaces allows the introduction of large windows, often full height, and reduces the visual impact of the significant volumes.

Her aesthetic styling, leaning down to her stern, is characterized by the presence of two symmetrical staircases to allow access into the aft deck and, through here, to the beach club that thanks to its folding central part which turns into a sea platform. This area has the dual function of a recreation area and garage for the tender.

The wide body allows for a wheelhouse which allows for optimum use of internal heights. The top, well developed in length to accommodate a very large fly bridge, is characterized by bold and dynamic lines harmoniously relating to the deck. The wide windows give light to the upper salon and the wing-stations and the windshield characterized by a strong inclination. The windscreen forward area has been specifically developed in height in order to emphasize the surrounding volumes and to accommodate a large and practical outdoor living room.

In the first half of 2013, Mondo Marine S.P.A. was taken over by Mr. Alessandro Falciai and Mr. Roberto Zambrini who officially sealed the acquisition of the company’s brand and production site. Today, the yard is continuing their heritage – with 62 units built so far – with this 43 metre project preview alongside the yard’s first 60 metre yacht and the 40 metre SF40 which will be delivered in 2015.