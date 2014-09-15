This new project is a collaboration with the Milan-based Designer Hot Lab Studio & Design. The M50, which features an aluminium hull and superstructure, is a tri-deck superyacht with a notably spacious sundeck.

The innovative look of this project follows Mondo Marine’s traditional styling and heritage adding innovative design solutions that adds flowing lines to the exterior profile which is enriched by the extraordinary colour of the hull chosen by the owner.

Like all Mondo Marine’s construction projects, structural, hydrodynamic and technical design for this 50m motor yacht was handled by Mondo Marine Engineering.

The delivery is due in early 2016 and will be the 4th 50m delivered by Mondo Marine Engineering, drawing from the same hull project.