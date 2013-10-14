This new 60m motor yacht project holds equally sporty and elegant lines, with a hull and superstructure made entirely in aluminium. This exterior profile was designed to reach speeds of over 21 knots, and with a full beam of 10.50m, she offers comfort, stability and speed.

This new project represents a merger of Mondo Marine philosophy and a new vision from designer Luca Dini combined to an accurate choice of material, care for detail and a new project approach which has created a new series of fast boats suitable for owners in search of high performance without compromising comfort, internal space and quality.

This is the first in a series of boats that complete the new Mondo Marine range of 41, 50, and 64 metres. All of them share not only the same style but also a particularly accurate choice of material and an innovative project approach.