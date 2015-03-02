Like other SF Line Mondo Marine projects under development, the 60m provides a warm family atmosphere with clean external and interior lines which has enhanced her already non-conventional layout. From the extreme stern up to the highest bridge, all levels are connected through a unique diagonal flow.

There are six cabins in total; two on the lower deck, three on the main deck, and the owners’ cabin is located on the upper deck with its own private access. While the lower deck cabins are identical, those on the main deck have their own unique character and personality, much like that of a boutique hotel. The full-beam owner’s cabin has been set up with two balconies and two extendable "wings" where the wardrobes and the bath have been placed.

Entirely built in the historical shipyard Cantieri Navali Campanella, Mondo Marine yachts are Made in Italy from the first sketch to the last touches. The excellence of the in-house engineering division, the daily cooperation with their workforce and the constant push for improvement made these masterpieces possible has made the SF60 a new standard for Mondo Marine.