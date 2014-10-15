The M57 Eidos Project

In a successful collaboration with the Venice-based designer ‘Team for Design – Enrico Gobbi’, Mondo Marine has introduced the new 57 metre as a response to growing demand from the mid-range market.

‘Gobbi has designed a luxury 57 meter yacht that reflects a sleek design, with a nicely proportioned and stylish profile that for the designer recalls someway a sword’ says Roberto Zambrini, co-owner of Mondo Marine.

The elements that make M57 Eidos distinctive are, first of all, its elegance which can be seen in her neat style lines and balanced proportions as well as its reference to natural elements which have been cleverly transformed by the designer into stylish details, bringing together the dynamic appeal of the overall design conveys.

The whole design is a compromise between the use of edged surfaces and softer, rounded details, such as the almost vertical bow which is actually a tense curve inspired by the rake of sailing yachts.

The designer’s distinctive mark is evident throughout the broad use window surfaces that guarantee a constant dialogue between interior and exterior areas.

The interior style of the yacht is characterized by a compromise of contemporary and modern elements accompanied by precious coating materials, which definitely gives the rooms a high quality of elegance and luxury. The refined class of the interior areas is emphasized by the use of furniture and decorative objects belonging to the Armani Casa collection (armchairs, wooden loose furniture, table lamps and textiles). The broad use of diffused indirect lights is a constant feature used to emphasize the precious materials and to convey a warm feeling to the rooms.

The SM45 Amerigo Project

Collaborating with designers Massimo Franchini and Michele Ansaloni to create a completely different style of yacht

The SM45 Project Amerigo is a 45 metre tri-deck hybrid motor sailor concept which is both innovative and exciting. Developed from an original concept by Massimo Franchini, this is Mondo Marine’s challenge to create a true hybrid and an ‘All Sea Yacht’ able to cruise without limitation.

This unique design is an ecologically friendly yacht with an ideal equilibrium between design and performance.

Starting from this premise, technical choices were made with the objective of having the highest reliability combined with maximum fuel efficiency. The hull and superstructure construction are made of special naval aluminium alloys treated with the most sophisticated protection systems

The ketch sail plan of 850 square meters with "squared" mainsails favours simplicity in cruising and manoeuvring and is not exclusively dedicated to experienced owners and crew.