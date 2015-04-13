With the 40 metre project preparing to enter into construction, this displacement yacht was designed by Italian naval architect HydroTec to allow new revolutionary hull lines to traverse any part of the ocean; representing a revolution in the wider explorer yacht concept.

These remarkable hull lines have been studied with advanced dedicated software and then tank-tested to grant very low consumption rates, absolute comfort and an unrivalled image.

The layout has been specifically studied for the owner, who will use the M40 Explorer as a family boat around the world; thanks to the huge spaces on board which are dedicated to staterooms and refrigerated deposits.

With a custom tender, this explorer is the continuation of evolution in regards to Mondo Marine’s signature Explorer style which can be seen in their previous 50m motor yacht Tribu.

The RINA Green Star Tribu has now completed three tours around the world, and the M40 Explorer is beginning her journey to the water and is scheduled for delivery come 2017.