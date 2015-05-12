Mondomarine spa, prestigious yard specialized in construction of high-end yachts, won the running to take over Cantieri di Pisa, historical brand of the Italian yachting industry. The history of Cantieri di Pisa begins in 1945 in Limite sull’Arno, where a great shipwright tradition was born. The new yard, which still dominates on the Darsena Pisana, is built in 1956 with a view to designing and building even larger boats.

Mondomarine, which produces yachts over 40 meters in length, won the call for bids established by the Court of La Spezia. To be acquired are the trademarks of the yard, warehouses and facilities and the six boats currently under construction. The transaction also provides for the total absorption of the labour force working in the yard, 33 employees so far.

As per the agreement, all the concessions that include 12,000 square meters of square, 6,000 square meters of warehouses and 800 square meters of basin will be revoked and immediately reassigned to Mondomarine.

Alessandro Falciai, Chairman and Owner of Mondomarine, declared: “I am very proud of the success achieved. I am sure the quality of a business plan which also includes the enhancement of capacity and skills of employees in force at the shipyards and linked industries has been recognized.

The operation is part of the strategy of development of Mondomarine, which aims to leadership in the field of high-end yachts. Precisely in this sense the historical line of Cantieri di Pisa, Akhir, will be redirected towards the production of high quality, with semi-displacement aluminium yachts from 30 meters up.

It is the best way - added Falciai - to celebrate this year the centenary of Cantieri Navali Campanella, our production site in Savona."