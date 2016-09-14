Built entirely in aluminium, this semi-displacement vessel was created in collaboration with designer Luca Dini who styled Sarastar inside out; from exterior, layout and interior.

The first in a series of boats in Mondomarine’s 41.50-64m range designed by Dini, Saraster boasts lines that are both sporty and elegant, with its hull and superstructure all in aluminium

One of the yacht’s main characteristics is the completely closed forward area in which the garage has been located. The tenders are completely hidden under a flush bridge that can be used as a helipad, sunbathing area for guests or dance floor.

Another important feature is represented by the stairs that lead from the Sundeck directly to the side of the Wheelhouse, providing a comfortable passage for guests and crew.

Furthermore, the stern area of the yacht has three skylights that can be found in all the bridges and create charming plays of natural light from the Sundeck to the Beach Club.

In terms of performance, M/Y Saraster can reach a maximum speed of over 19.5 knots and has a cruising speed of 18 knots.

Part of the Cantieri Navali Campanella shipyard, Mondomarine was created to sign the custom-made yachts over 40 metres made in aluminium alloy and steel.