A mono volume integrating the hull and main deck spaces was created, and then sliced to exposure the structure underneath, highlight in striking Tuscan red. The sun deck is defined by a characteristic arch, also in red, resulting in a profile which is very compact and recognizable from a distance.

The exterior combines with a high-performance hull developed by Mondomarine can achieve between 22 and 27 knots, depending on the owner’s selection of engine.

Her deck spaces offer potential owners elements of the outside, such as the Beach Club on the lower deck which flips down to create even more space. On the bridge deck, a seating area and extra-large sunbathing cushions can be enjoyed at anchor or underway and the Sun Deck provides everything from a hot tub to a Bar and al fresco dining.