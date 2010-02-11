Monte Carlo is a superb example of solid Amels efficiency and design. She features a welded marine-alloy aluminium hull and superstructure with teak decks and varnished teak trim.

“A New engine, ships service batteries and a new SeaTel SAT TV system were all installed in 2008,” says her YPI Broker, Matt Albert.



“Her Guest bathrooms and the galley were also redone and she has just completed a recent W-5 engine service… all of which essentially goes to say she is a yacht in excellent condition and ready to cruise.”

The yacht offers luxurious accommodation for eight guests in four cabins decorated in "jewel tones" of emerald and amethyst, with vanities and en suite bathrooms finished in Italian marble.

“Monte Carlo has proven trans-Atlantic capability and range as well as being MCA and Commercially Classed," adds Matt. "For buyers looking for excellent value but top pedigree for a quarter of the cost of a new build, they really can’t do much better than Monte Carlo."



Monte Carlo is listed with an asking price of US$ 5,900, 000.