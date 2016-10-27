“The USA is a key market for Monte Carlo Yachts,” said Carla Demaria, president of Monte Carlo Yachts. “We see a significant and growing interest in our MCY collection both North and South America, and this MCY 105, alongside our strong presence at the yachting capital of the world’s boat show is sure to fuel curiosity towards both our yachts and the Monte Carlo Yachts’ brand.”

The MCY 105 allows owners to personalise their yacht to match a unique lifestyle, with custom designs incorporate all the decks, with three, four or five cabin layout options.

At 32 meters, this flagship yacht is the largest in the collection to date, and the unveiling of the range in 2015 celebrated Monte Carlo Yacht’s 5th year anniversary with a boat represents timeless style and flexible arrangements for all owners.

Alongside the MCY 105 will be a collection of three of Monte Carlo Yachts’ iconic MCY models (MCY 65, MCY 70, MCY 76) to further the Italian brands reach into the American market, as well as a second debut of the brand-new MCY 80.