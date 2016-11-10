Meeting Carla Demaria on board the MCY 105 for the first time was the perfect insight as the President, and the flagship of the MCY fleet, represented exactly the origins and the future of Monte Carlo Yachts.

“Monte Carlo Yachts is a relatively young company but we belong to oldest group in the world, the Benetau Group who just celebrated the 131 years of the group” explains Carla Demaria, President of Monte Carlo Yachts, “The group decided to enter the market of the bigger power boats, they decided to do this in Italy. So, we started with a 76, then we have the sixth model the 105, the biggest model so far. The boat has been so successful; we have been authorised to go bigger and we now have a much bigger yacht.”

With more models of the 105 in production, larger yacht designs on the way and eyes firmly focussed on introducing these yachts to the American market, Monte Carlo Yachts is bringing a different lifestyle and look to the most openly discussed market at the moment.