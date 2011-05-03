Moonbeam of Fife III was built by Fairlie in Scotland for an eminent London Lawyer in 1902 after he constructed Moonbeam of Fife I & II in 1858. This elegant cutter was constructed to race, navigate and offer the most elegant surroundings on board a vessel which truly is from a by-gone era of style and luxury.

Moonbeam of Fife III was refitted to an extremely high standard in an extensive project which took place in two stages. From 2004 to 2005, Moonbeam of Fife III underwent a refit at the Monaco Marine facilities in Cogolin, France until being moved to the Fairlie Restorations yard in Southampton, UK in 2005 to 2006 where she spent nine months being restored her to immaculate conditions.

Now available for sale with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage, Moonbeam of Fife III is listed at an asking price of €2,500,000.